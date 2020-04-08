Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: What does London Zoo look like during lockdown?
The coronavirus outbreak has meant that for the first time since World War Two London Zoo has had to close to the public.
With less funding coming in ZSL London Zoo has asked the public for donations to help fund animal care.
Video by Gem O’Reilly
-
08 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-52213279/coronavirus-what-does-london-zoo-look-like-during-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window