Coronavirus: Music therapy for high-risk children
Four-year-old Annabelle normally attends weekly music therapy sessions at Haven House Children’s Hospice.
But as a child with spinal muscular atrophy type one, coronavirus could be potentially fatal for her and so she and her family are home shielding.
To keep her music therapy going, Haven House is providing online sessions, which Annabelle's mum Michelle says are allowing the family “to experience something very special together”.
Video by Gem O’Reilly
10 Apr 2020
