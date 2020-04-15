Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Why London's black cabs are ideal vehicles for patients
Black cabs in the Southwark area of London are being hired by the NHS to drive coronavirus patients to two new specialist clinics.
Hackney carriages are already equipped with a glass partition separating driver from passenger. Drivers also have expert knowledge of the capital's roads.
If successful, the scheme will be rolled out to other boroughs.
15 Apr 2020
