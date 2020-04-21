Video

The charity is working alongside London Ambulance Service and the NHS by providing up to 100 ambulances a day across England.

St John Ambulance volunteers are working to help fight coronavirus on the frontline with the NHS and London Ambulance Service by providing ambulance crews and first aiders.

But as this is the charity’s biggest deployment since the Second World War, they are in need of funding and support in the battle against Covid-19.

Video by Gem O’Reilly