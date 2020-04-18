Media player
Coronavirus: Vulnerable babies separated from families
Babies born sick and premature are being separated from their families because of hospital restrictions put in place during the coronavirus outbreak.
Some hospitals are only allowing one parent to visit at a time and it’s even more difficult for siblings to meet their new relative.
The Royal College of Nursing says the measures are in place to prevent infections from being passed on to babies.
18 Apr 2020
