Video

The way we deal with death has changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.For funeral directors W. Uden & Sons in south-east London, their workload has doubled.

The undertakers wear full protective equipment when collecting Covid-19 victims from hospital mortuaries.

At funerals in Bexley, a maximum of five people are allowed to attend due to social distancing rules.

Reporter: James Waterhouse

Camera Operator: Suhail Patel

Digital Producer: Jamie Moreland