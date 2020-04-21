Media player
Coronavirus: How the funeral industry is coping with Covid-19
The way we deal with death has changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.For funeral directors W. Uden & Sons in south-east London, their workload has doubled.
The undertakers wear full protective equipment when collecting Covid-19 victims from hospital mortuaries.
At funerals in Bexley, a maximum of five people are allowed to attend due to social distancing rules.
Reporter: James Waterhouse
Camera Operator: Suhail Patel
Digital Producer: Jamie Moreland
-
21 Apr 2020
