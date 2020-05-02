What is the difference between the worst affected area in London and the least?
Coronavirus: Pandemic 'exaggerates' London's inequality

By the middle of April, 286 people in the London borough of Brent had died after contracting coronavirus, while 10 miles (16km) away in Kingston, there were just 54 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Experts said the figures showed people in deprived areas of the capital were being impacted more by the virus than those in affluent areas.

