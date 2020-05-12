Media player
London students graduate early to join NHS front line
Healthcare students across London are graduating early to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.
Final-year students from social work, nursing and medicine degrees have joined the NHS in the past few weeks.
BBC London has followed some junior doctors as they begin their first shifts on London Covid-19 wards.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
12 May 2020
