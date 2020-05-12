Media player
Coronavirus: How to socially distance on public transport
This is the advice issued from the Department for Transport and Transport for London to make essential journeys as safe as possible.
But the RMT Union has been critical of the guidelines, saying that the Tube should shut down if it isn’t safe for commuters.
Video by Jamie Moreland.
12 May 2020
