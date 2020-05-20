Autism: Coping with lockdown
Coronavirus: Caring for people with learning difficulties in lockdown

All six residents at the Frank House care home in Erith, south west London, are in lockdown because of coronavirus.

Staff and clients at the home, which cares for people with severe learning difficulties and autism, have been struggling with being away from their friends and families.

They talk to BBC London about their experiences.

