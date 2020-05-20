Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Caring for people with learning difficulties in lockdown
All six residents at the Frank House care home in Erith, south west London, are in lockdown because of coronavirus.
Staff and clients at the home, which cares for people with severe learning difficulties and autism, have been struggling with being away from their friends and families.
They talk to BBC London about their experiences.
-
20 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-52742271/coronavirus-caring-for-people-with-learning-difficulties-in-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window