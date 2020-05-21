‘It can feel like knives’
Coronavirus: Living with sickle cell disease during lockdown

Despite lockdown measures being lifted people living with sickle cell disease are still having to follow strict measures.

Sickle cell disease affects 1.5m people and causes blood cells to change shape.

It is a potentially life-threatening disorder which mainly affects those with African or Caribbean heritage.

Video by Tarah Welsh and David Faye.

