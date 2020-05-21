Media player
Coronavirus: Living with sickle cell disease during lockdown
Despite lockdown measures being lifted people living with sickle cell disease are still having to follow strict measures.
Sickle cell disease affects 1.5m people and causes blood cells to change shape.
It is a potentially life-threatening disorder which mainly affects those with African or Caribbean heritage.
Video by Tarah Welsh and David Faye.
21 May 2020
