‘A very different Eid’
Coronavirus: ‘Eid is going to be totally different’

After a whole month of fasting during Ramadan comes the festival of Eid.

Usually it's a time for Muslims to meet, pray and celebrate with family and friends.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year many people are staying at home.

For some, this is challenging. For others, it allows more time with family than ever before.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

  • 23 May 2020
