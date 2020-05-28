The photographer bringing his community together
Misan Harriman is used to photographing celebrities like Rihanna and Stormzy.

But now due to the lockdown he is taking photos of his local community in Woking.

The "Lost in Isolation" project hopes to bring the community together.

Mr Harriman said: "Finding beauty in the simple moments in life has been a great gift to me."

