Coronavirus: Migrants scared to access NHS during pandemic
Charity Doctors of the World says distrust of the NHS and government are leaving migrants scared to seek healthcare for Covid-19.
According to the government there won’t be immigration checks and those who might have entered the country illegally will not have to pay for being tested or treated for Covid-19.
Video by Jamie Moreland.
28 May 2020
