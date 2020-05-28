Video

Two brothers from east London have come together to help on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Binder, who usually works as a firefighter for the London Fire Brigade (LFB), has joined his brother Jack as a paramedic for the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

He is taking part in a scheme where 300 firefighters have volunteered to join the ambulance service during the Covid-19 crisis, which means working alongside Jack.

Tom said: "I thought it was an opportunity I really couldn't turn down."