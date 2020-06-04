'My son also told police he could not breathe'

Video

A mother has said she cannot watch footage of George Floyd's arrest in the US saying it is too similar to how her son died in south London.

Aji Lewis's son Olaseni, 23, died in 2010 soon after he was restrained by police officers at Bethlem Royal Hospital, Bromley.

"I can't watch" what happened to Mr Floyd who died in Minneapolis "because the very thing Seni was saying was 'I can't breathe'," she said.