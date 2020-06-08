Media player
Black Lives Matter protest: Why was Churchill's statue defaced?
A statue of Sir Winston Churchill erected in Parliament Square, Westminster, has been sprayed with graffiti during a Black Lives Matter protest.
It comes after petitions were launched to remove statues of controversial people around London, such as Robert Milligan in West India Quays.
The Metropolitan Police say they are seeking to identify those responsible for the damage to the memorial.
08 Jun 2020
