Two arrested after police officers injured

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Two arrested in Hackney after police officers injured
Two men have been arrested after two police officers were injured in east London yesterday afternoon.
Footage shared online shows a male officer being pinned to the ground and kicked, while a female colleague is pushed when she tries to intervene.
This video has no sound.
-
11 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-53012958/two-arrested-in-hackney-after-police-officers-injuredRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window