Coronavirus: London Zoo reopens after lockdown
London Zoo faced a perilous future as its income dried up due to no visitors.
But now the gates are open again, zookeepers are hopeful the financial wounds may heal.
Video by Jamie Moreland.
16 Jun 2020
