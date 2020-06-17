Media player
Coronavirus: 'I feel sick at thought of lockdown easing'
As life slowly returns to some kind of normality, one woman says social distancing has changed her life for the better.
Maria has Asperger syndrome, which can cause people to feel uncomfortable in some social situations.
The 53-year-old says she's dreading the end of lockdown.
Video by Tarah Welsh and David Faye
17 Jun 2020
