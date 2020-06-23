The F-word: What does it mean?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The F-word: What does 'furlough' mean?

How long will furlough last?

Does it change employment rights?

And what can you do if you’re worried about the future?

Video by Azana Francis and Jamie Moreland

  • 23 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: What's the risk for ethnic minorities?