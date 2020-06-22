'There's a man following me'

Video

Police have released a 999 call of the moment an NHS doctor was attacked by a stranger on her walk home.

The 37-year-old woman was left with cuts, bruising and injuries to her mouth, including a broken tooth, after she was pushed to the ground in Canning Town, east London.

She was going home from work on 17 April at about 18.15 BST when she became aware of a man following her on the platform of Shadwell station and on to the train she boarded.

Becoming concerned he was targeting her, the doctor got off at Canning Town before quickly re-boarding to try to lose him, but he did the same.

She called the police but the man approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

The suspect is a black man aged around 20, who was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hooded jumper, a dark jacket and dark-coloured cap at the time of the attack.

He is believed to be linked to an earlier attack on a 51-year-old woman was on her way to work on 11 April, aboard a Route 149 bus in the Edmonton Green area.