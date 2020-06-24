Media player
Coronavirus: Self-employed are 'falling through the cracks'
The coronavirus self-employment income support scheme was set up to help the self-employed who have been out of work throughout the pandemic.
But the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that about 650,000 self-employed people are not getting support due to not having tax records prior to 2019.
This is directly affecting young people new to industries across the UK.
Bectu, the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union, is calling on the government to change the current scheme.
Video by Gem O’Reilly
24 Jun 2020
