Met Police chief 'appalled' by murder photo sharing

Dame Cressida Dick 'appalled' at Wembley park murder photo sharing
The Met Police Commissioner said she is "disgusted" by allegations that two of her officers took and shared photos of a double murder scene.
The bodies of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were found earlier this month at Fryent Gardens in Wembley.
The officers have been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and suspended from duty.
Dame Cressida Dick apologised to the sisters' family.
26 Jun 2020
