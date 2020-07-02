Video

Drivers mounted their cars on the pavement to avoid a road block set up on Upwood Road in Lewisham, south-east London, to try to reduce traffic in the area.

The street had been made "access only" as part of a wider scheme but drivers still attempted to cut through residential streets on Tuesday by finding an alternative route around.

Lewisham Council said the drivers had behaved in a "reckless manner" and are now installing more bollards to prevent it from happening again.