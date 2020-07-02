Cars mount pavement to avoid blockade
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cars mount pavement to avoid Lewisham road barrier

Drivers mounted their cars on the pavement to avoid a road block set up on Upwood Road in Lewisham, south-east London, to try to reduce traffic in the area.

The street had been made "access only" as part of a wider scheme but drivers still attempted to cut through residential streets on Tuesday by finding an alternative route around.

Lewisham Council said the drivers had behaved in a "reckless manner" and are now installing more bollards to prevent it from happening again.

  • 02 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Driving app hopes for green light