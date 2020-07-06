A tree in Ealing nearly fell on pedestrians
Video

Ealing tree fall: Moment pedestrians are almost hit

Dashcam footage from Andrew Thomas has been viewed more than 250,000 times on Twitter after a falling tree nearly collapsed on pedestrians in Ealing.

The witnesses, Mr Thomas and Joanna Wolman, called the Metropolitan Police and Ealing Council have been contacted after the tree fell on Sunday.

