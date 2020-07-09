Video

Imagine being a teenager and finding Stormzy in your house when you get home from school.

That’s what happened to 15-year-old Ishae from Croydon.

The rapper was there to help decorate his bedroom as part of a “give back” scheme run by decorating company The Good Guys.

The musician also talked about why he'd been cheering at the recent Black Lives Matter protests in London: "One thing I really want this movement to do is show what it means to be black."

He said the protests showed a real pain: "This ain't some sort of trend, this is real life and this has been our reality for hundreds, thousands of years."

Film by Tarah Welsh and David Faye