Three members of the same family took a photo in the same spot on the day they became London firefighters.

Back in 1966, Colin Gunn became a firefighter and posed for a photograph outside Southwark Training Centre on the day of his passing out ceremony.

His son, Nick Gunn, joined in 1988 and had his photograph was taken in exactly the same place.

Owen Gunn then became the third generation of the family to be a London firefighter and was snapped in the same spot.

Video by Jamie Moreland.