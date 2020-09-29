When the Coronavirus pandemic hit London in March Newham Council ended homelessness "in three days," says charity worker Lorraine Tabone.

Lorraine Tabone and her team of volunteers have been feeding homeless in east London for five years.

Newham Council says 320 rough sleepers are currently in accommodation found by the council.

"Now if you look around you can't see one homeless person. It just shows you what can happen with money," Ms Tabone said.

The council plans to keep them there until the New Year but Ms Tabone is concerned about whether they will be able to keep a roof over their heads.

Video by Jamie Moreland and Claire Brennan