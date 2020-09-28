The widow of PC Andrew Harper says the killing of a Met Police officer in a Croydon custody centre shows the need for tougher sentences.

PC Harper was dragged to his death when his ankles became caught in a strap trailing behind a getaway car in August 2019.

"To lose someone who is trying to help other people is really hard to deal with," Lissie Harper, 29, said.

Ms Harper is campaigning for Harper's Law, which would mean those who kill emergency workers - including police, fire or emergency medical workers - are jailed for life.

"I think people will see how dangerous these jobs are, the need for Harper's Law is clearly there," Ms Harper said."Not just for when this sort of thing happens, but also as a deterrent."