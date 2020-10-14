Genelle Aldred was 19 when her baby girl Sade-Rose was still born in 2002 and felt because of her age and ethnicity the "odds were stacked against her".

She believes racial bias within the maternity care sector played a role in her daughter's death as she was not listened to when she said she was not feeling well and saw seven midwives in one week.

According to research at Queen Mary's University Hospital in London, black babies are twice as likely to be stillborn compared to white babies.