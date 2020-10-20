The grandmother of a two-year-old boy who was shot in the head has called on people with information to come forward.

Four people, including the boy's mother, were shot in Energen Close, Harlesden, north-west London, on 3 June.

The boy survived because the bullet narrowly missed an artery.

A £20,000 reward is available for information.

His grandmother Lillian Serunkuma said her daughter and grandson were "doing the best they can".

"This situation has had me perplexed by the actions of the person who did this and as much as I appeal to those who have any information I also understand their reluctance to say anything.

"However, I urge them to do the right thing as this could have happened to anyone."