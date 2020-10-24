Breast cancer survivors launch bra fitting service
Two women from north London have launched a bra fitting service for post-mastectomy women.
Kate Courtman and Sarah Mountford became friends whilst fighting breast cancer after discovering they only lived a few streets from each other.
The friends say they found it challenging to find appropriate guidance following their own surgeries.
So they set up the Bra Sisters to help others find and fit "fashion-forward underwear".
Video by Charlotte Franks