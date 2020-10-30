Climate change: What food could be grown in London in 2050?
A hothouse has been created at International Quarter London in Stratford containing foods from overseas which scientists predict could be grown in the capital by 2050.
Food being cultivated in the installation include lemons, clementines and avocados.
It has been created to highlight the impact of climate change after a Zurich University study found that London’s climate could be warm enough to grow such foods by the middle of the century.
Video by Jamie Moreland