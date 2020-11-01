Bhangra brothers: We danced every day in lockdown

Brothers Vikram and Mrinal Seth ran free high-energy dance classes from their living room in Harrow, north London, every day during lockdown.

They were joined by dozens of people from all over the world, who used Bhangra to keep fit and connected.

Now they’re set to feature in a book called Unsung Heroes, which celebrates ordinary people’s work during the pandemic.

