'Heartbroken' swan finds love in lockdown

The tale of Mrs Newbie and Wallace is one of the most heart-warming love stories to come out of the pandemic.

The female mute swan, who lives at London's Highgate ponds, rejected all potential mates when her first love died after flying into a building.

She was taken to a sanctuary and put in the same pen as a male called Wallace - and the rest was history.

Their fledgling romance has inspired an illustrator and a swan rescue volunteer to turn the story into a book.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.