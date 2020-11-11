BBC News

Remembrance Day: Bugler plays Last Post from rooftop

Around the UK, people observed the traditional two minutes' silence at 11:00 GMT to mark Remembrance Day.

The silent tribute to the Commonwealth's war dead is usually preceded by a rendition of the Last Post, played by a single trumpet or bugle.

Joe Prescott, 25, who lives in Battersea, south-west London, has played the Last Post at remembrance memorials day every year since he was nine.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year he had no memorial to play at. Instead, he went to his rooftop and played from there.

Video by Jamie Moreland

