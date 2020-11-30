Christmas trees worth £3,000 have been stolen from a family-run business in south-west London.

They were taken from the Pines & Needles pop-up shop in Wimbledon the evening it opened its doors for the first time under Covid-19 rules.

Video, captured by a resident living near the site, shows a group of hooded men loading the trees into a van.

Pine & Needles posted a message saying: "Where's the Christmas spirit?"

The Met said it was contacted on Friday night following the theft. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries remain ongoing.