Crochet is helping pay for my cancer treatment

Suzie Aries has turned a hobby she used to take her mind off her ovarian cancer treatment into a lifeline.

The 28-year-old has from east London has been receiving treatment for a rare and aggressive form of the disease since 2017.

That treatment carried on during lockdown which meant spending up to four weeks in hospital.

She took up crochet to pass the time but now sells her creations to help pay for immunotherapy - a cancer treatment that is not funded by the NHS.