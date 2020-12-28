'To be a black, female headteacher is phenomenal'

Evelyn Forde won the Times Education Supplement (TES) Headteacher of the Year Award 2020 - the UK's 'Oscars' of education - for her decisive leadership and transforming the school into a top secondary in the north London borough of Barnet.

She is one of a handful of black, female headteachers focused on encouraging more BAME leaders in to the education system and raising the aspirations of pupils.

This video was filmed before tougher Covid restrictions were imposed.