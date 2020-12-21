A man who mowed down a police officer who had been trying to stop his car has been jailed.

Aydin Altun, 26, drove his Mercedes at PC Lewis Crowder in Tottenham, north London, on 29 October last year.

CCTV shows the officer clinging on to the bonnet for a split-second before throwing himself from the vehicle.

Altun, of Suffolk Road, Tottenham, was jailed for 11 years and nine months, having previously found guilty of attempted GBH with intent.