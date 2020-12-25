The pandemic has taken its toll on Londoners this year.

But while we were in multiple lockdowns and restrictions, there were people going above and beyond to try and help others

They were doing everything from making visors and masks, to boosting morale through song and dance.

This is a celebration of some of the many in the capital who made a difference in 2020.

Video produced by Paul Murphy-Kasp.

This video was filmed before tougher Covid restrictions were imposed.