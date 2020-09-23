Helping kids celebrate their passion for football

Tim Aleshe's love of football began while he was growing up in Nigeria and he brought his passion for the sport when he moved to London.

But when his son's club had to close due to lack of funds he started up the Rap-Aid Youth Football Academy.

The club is a place where young Londoners can train and play football regardless of socio-economic status, cultural background or gender.

Video by David Faye.

This video was filmed before tougher Covid restrictions were imposed.