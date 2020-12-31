'Lido ladies' inspiring others to dive in

They're known as the Lido Ladies. Throughout lockdown Jessica and Nicola campaigned to keep outdoor swimming pools open.

Their passionate efforts to encourage Londoners to swim are driven by their belief that outdoor swimming can help with mental health. This video was filmed before coronavirus restrictions were toughened.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

This video was filmed before tougher Covid restrictions were imposed.

