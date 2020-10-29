A two-year-old girl from east London, who could only have months to live, has had a day to remember when family and friends arranged for her favourite animals come and visit her at home.

Cherry Cottle from Dagenham helped organise the day for her daughter Ava, who is living with acute myeloid leukaemia - an aggressive form of cancer.

Ava patted horses, cows, chickens and goats, plus her favourite cartoon character, Peppa Pig, also put in an appearance.

Cherry said: "To see her smiling has done what we wanted, gave her the chance to see some stuff she probably won't ever get to see again."