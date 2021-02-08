Piab Flowers is a courier with Pedal Me, a delivery company that’s seen business spike during lockdown.

With more Londoners requiring deliveries, the company was "off-the-hook busy and everybody was being pushed to their limits," Piab said. "We were riding ridiculous miles every day."

The additional work, plus how the pandemic has unfolded, has taken its toll on Piab's mental wellbeing.

“Just make sure you’ve always got that support network, that you’ve always got people to talk to," Piab said.