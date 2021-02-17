Lewisham Donation Hub in south-east London was forced to close for five days after volunteers were told it didn't meet the criteria for an essential service.

The voluntary organisation had been providing food, clothes and electronics to people who need them the most throughout lockdown.

Lewisham Council has now allowed it to reopen after a risk assessment was carried out.

Stricter rules have been put in place, such as quarantining donations for 72 hours.

Laurence Smith, the hub's founder, said: "Everything is essential when you have nothing.

"That's what defines what we do here."

Video by Jamie Moreland