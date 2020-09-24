A 24-year-old man who was once told by a teacher "people like you don’t become barristers" has qualified as a legal professional and been called to the bar.

Dévante Gravesande-Smith grew up in Brixton's Myatt's Field Estate, an area which became notorious for crime in south London.

Around 3.2% of members of the Bar are from black backgrounds.

Mr Gravesande-Smith, who saved £19,000 to study law, said it "wasn't easy" but he felt he "had to persevere".

Video by Jamie Moreland.