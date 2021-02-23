When lockdown forced church doors to close, Rev Simon Archer decided to live stream services to the congregation of All Saints Belvedere in south-east London.

But after developing broadcasting skills, he decided to start streaming video games on social media too.

The 46-year-old self-styled Vicarious BIG invites people to watch, play and chat during the Covid pandemic.

Rev Archer has conversations about any subject, but often discusses faith and offers support.

He says he was “called by God” to combine his two biggest passions and create the virtual ‘Church of Chat’.

Video by Jamie Moreland.