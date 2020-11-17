Easter weekend is one of the busiest periods for London Zoo, but for the second year in a row there will be no visitors walking through the gates.

No people coming, means no income for the zoo. But it also means fewer learning opportunities for its junior staff who have had to adapt to different ways of learning since the start of the pandemic.

While feeding and looking after the animals is an important part of an apprentice zookeeper's learning, giving talks members of the public is also key, but that has taken a back seat over the past year with a lot more work now being done online and over video calls.

Video journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp